Frankfort American restaurants you'll love

Go
Frankfort restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Frankfort

Main Street Diner image

 

Main Street Diner

225 W. Main St, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Cheese Dogs$8.99
Chicken Strips$9.99
Main Street Burger$9.99
More about Main Street Diner
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Riverboat Grill image

 

Riverboat Grill

101 Riverboat Lndg, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Riverboat Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Frankfort

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Grits

Map

More near Frankfort to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston