Chimichangas in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve chimichangas

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA$14.00
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce.
Served with rice and refried beans.
GRILLED CHIMICHANGA$15.00
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or mixed (both).and mozzarella cheese.
Crispy chimichanga prepared with onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
TT's Tacos & Tortas - 172 Versailles Rd, Frankfort

172 Versailles Rd, Frankfort, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TINGA DE POLLO (SHREDDED CHICKEN) CHIMICHANGA$9.99
More about TT's Tacos & Tortas - 172 Versailles Rd, Frankfort

