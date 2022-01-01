Chimichangas in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort
|CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
|$14.00
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce.
Served with rice and refried beans.
|GRILLED CHIMICHANGA
|$15.00
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or mixed (both).and mozzarella cheese.
Crispy chimichanga prepared with onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Served with rice and refried beans.