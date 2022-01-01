Nachos in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve nachos
More about Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort
|NACHOS
|$13.00
Tortilla chips, baked mozzarella cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream with Ground Beef.
Substitute with Grilled Chicken, or Steak: Add $2
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)