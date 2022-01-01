Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve steak tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
West Sixth Cantina

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak taco$4.75
One steak taco, chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa
2 Steak Tacos + rice and beans$12.00
2 Steak tacos/ rice and beans$12.00
2 steak tacos, chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa; poblano and tomatillo-seasoned rice and black beans
