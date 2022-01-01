Steak tacos in Frankfort
Beef 'O' Brady's
111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
West Sixth Cantina
4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort
|Steak taco
|$4.75
One steak taco, chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa
|2 Steak Tacos + rice and beans
|$12.00
|2 Steak tacos/ rice and beans
|$12.00
2 steak tacos, chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa; poblano and tomatillo-seasoned rice and black beans