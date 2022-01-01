Veggie quesadillas in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort
|ALA VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$9.00
More about West Sixth Cantina - 501 W 6th St # 100
West Sixth Cantina - 501 W 6th St # 100
4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort
|2 Veggie Mini-Quesadillas
|$8.00
|2 Mini Veggie Quesadillas
|$8.00
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.50
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, black beans, and sweet potato, chimichurri