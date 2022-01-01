Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Toast

Frankfort restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort

TakeoutDelivery
ALA VEGGIE QUESADILLA$9.00
More about Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
West Sixth Cantina - 501 W 6th St # 100

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort

TakeoutFast Pay
2 Veggie Mini-Quesadillas$8.00
2 Mini Veggie Quesadillas$8.00
Veggie Quesadilla$8.50
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, black beans, and sweet potato, chimichurri
More about West Sixth Cantina - 501 W 6th St # 100

