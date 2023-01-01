Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Frankfort

Go
Frankfort restaurants
Toast

Frankfort restaurants that serve greek salad

Birch & Maple image

FRENCH FRIES

Birch & Maple

727 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$14.00
Olives, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Hard Boiled Eggs, Creamy Red Wine Vinaigrette and Feta Cheese. Served With Pita Bread.
More about Birch & Maple
East Shore Market image

 

East Shore 2 GO

111 10th Street, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Radish, Beets, Olives, Artichoke, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing (on side)
Large Greek Salad$17.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Radish, Beets, Olives, Artichoke, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing (on side)
More about East Shore 2 GO

Browse other tasty dishes in Frankfort

Nachos

Cake

Gnocchi

Cookies

Garlic Bread

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Frankfort to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston