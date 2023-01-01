Greek salad in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve greek salad
Birch & Maple
727 Main Street, Frankfort
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Olives, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Hard Boiled Eggs, Creamy Red Wine Vinaigrette and Feta Cheese. Served With Pita Bread.
East Shore 2 GO
111 10th Street, Frankfort
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Radish, Beets, Olives, Artichoke, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing (on side)
|Large Greek Salad
|$17.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Radish, Beets, Olives, Artichoke, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing (on side)