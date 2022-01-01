Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Frankfort

Go
Frankfort restaurants
Toast

Frankfort restaurants that serve muffins

Vita Bella Italian Market image

PIZZA • SOUPS

Vita Bella Italian Market

320 Main St, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin Bread$8.95
More about Vita Bella Italian Market
Item pic

 

Crescent Bakery & Cafe

404 Main St., Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$2.25
Bran Muffin (Today's Flavor)$2.25
More about Crescent Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Frankfort

Caesar Salad

Hot Chocolate

Chili

Cake

Nachos

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Frankfort to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston