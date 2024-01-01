Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
Frankfort
/
Frankfort
/
Pasta Salad
Frankfort restaurants that serve pasta salad
East Shore 2 Go
111 10th Street, Frankfort
No reviews yet
1/2 lb Grape Dill Chicken Pasta Salad
$4.50
More about East Shore 2 Go
L'Chayim Delicatessen • Frankfort
318 Main St., Frankfort
No reviews yet
Side- Pasta Salad
$2.50
More about L'Chayim Delicatessen • Frankfort
