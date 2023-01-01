Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Frankfort
/
Frankfort
/
Tacos
Frankfort restaurants that serve tacos
BBQ • GRILL
Dinghy's Restaurant
415 Main Street, Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(1168 reviews)
Taco Salad`
$16.99
Taco Special
$0.00
More about Dinghy's Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Birch & Maple
727 Main Street, Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(102 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$13.00
3 Crispy Fried Cod Tacos topped with Pickled Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa and Dynamite Sauce
More about Birch & Maple
