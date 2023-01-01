Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

BBQ • GRILL

Dinghy's Restaurant

415 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad`$16.99
Taco Special$0.00
More about Dinghy's Restaurant
Birch & Maple image

FRENCH FRIES

Birch & Maple

727 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
3 Crispy Fried Cod Tacos topped with Pickled Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa and Dynamite Sauce
More about Birch & Maple

Map

Map

