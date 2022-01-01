Go
Eatery 58 Marketplace

Wood-Fired Oven Imported from Italy
Authentic Napolitano Pizza
Homemade Meatballs, Hand-Breaded
Chicken Cutlet Parm, Imported Italian
Prosciutto, Salame, Provolone

PIZZA • PASTA

58 Pulaski St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$9.00
12" Pepperoni$17.99
Imported Pepperoni & 3 kinds of cheese make this Pizza a favorite.
Small Skinny Fries$3.99
20" Cheese$23.99
12" Cheese$13.99
Authentic Neapolitan style Pizza made
by hand the same way they do in Italy!
Using imported flour, tomatoes & Cheese
Caesar Salad$9.00
Made with Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese & Seasoned homemade croutons
Meatball Sub$14.00
Homemade Meatballs on Extra Large Fresh seeded Rolls with Grated Parmesan Cheese & our signature marinara sauce. Just Like Mom Makes!
20" Pepperoni$27.99
Jumbo Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.00
Two extra-large chicken cutlets with our special blend of bread crumbs topped with our in house marinara, parmesan cheese served on an extra large-seeded roll.
Chicken Wings$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

58 Pulaski St.

Peabody MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
