Eatery 58 Marketplace
Wood-Fired Oven Imported from Italy
Authentic Napolitano Pizza
Homemade Meatballs, Hand-Breaded
Chicken Cutlet Parm, Imported Italian
Prosciutto, Salame, Provolone
PIZZA • PASTA
58 Pulaski St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
58 Pulaski St.
Peabody MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
