Go
Frankies Bar & Grill image

Frankies Bar & Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

106 Main St

New Windsor, MD 21776

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

106 Main St, New Windsor MD 21776

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Buttersburg Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Classico Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

RockSalt Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rafael's Steak & Oyster

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frankies Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston