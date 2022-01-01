Go
Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub

Come in and Enjoy

63 Union Square • $$

Avg 4 (10 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

63 Union Square

Milford NH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Station 101

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenleaf

No reviews yet

Chef Chris Viaud presents, Greenleaf, a New American Farm to Table restaurant located in the historic Souhegan Valley Bank building in Milford, New Hampshire. Dating back to 1865, the Souhegan Valley Bank building was renovated in 1907 by Luther Greenleaf who the restaurant is named after. The Boston based architect, who’s original hand drawn blueprints can still be seen framed inside the restaurant, added several beautiful renditions to the building and the bank became well known across New Hampshire.
The food and drinks at Greenleaf explore the ever changing New England seasons with a thoughtfully crafted ever changing menu.

Riverhouse Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!! Please put your vehicle description in the special request section one of the items you order. This will make curbside pickup much easier! Thank you!

Culture

No reviews yet

Culture features housemade breads, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients from our neighborhood farms. Take out, Curbside and catering are available.

