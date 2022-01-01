Go
Frankie's Italian Kitchen

432 Georgetown Road

Popular Items

Italian
Capicola, Mortadella, Ham, Salami, Provolone L,T,O,SD
Fresh Cut Fries$4.20
Single (6)$8.99
Mushroom Steak
Grilled steak, Grilled mushrooms. Provolone, L,T,O,SD
Chicken & Fries Basket$7.95
Turner's Iced Tea Pint$1.39
Small 12” 8 Cut$10.99
Large 16” 12 Cut$14.25
"Big Tony" Italian
Italian Meats plus pepperoni, mild pepper rings, xtra cheese
Philly Supreme
Chicken or steak, Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms. Choice of house mayo or Frankies sauce
Location

432 Georgetown Road

Lawrence PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
