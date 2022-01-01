Frankie's Java House

ROOH

No reviews yet

Located in San Francisco's bustling SOMA district, ROOH San Francisco is an intimate hideaway, within walking distance from the Embarcadero and AT&T ballpark, for those seeking an inventive and sociable drinking and dining experience. With spacious outdoor seating and a cocktail focused menu that alludes to finding your very own distinctive "rasa or taste", there's sure to be something for everyone to savor. Just off of 2nd and Brannan Street, Rooh's alluring ambiance is as distinctive as one would expect to find in the City by the Bay.

