Go
Frankies OKC image

Frankies OKC

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2807 NW 36th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

2807 NW 36th St, Oklahoma City OK 73112

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Patty Wagon

No reviews yet

Locally owned OKC gourmet burger restaurant proudly serving Certified Angus Beef®, fresh produce, hand-cut fries with everything made to order! Located at NW 35th a N May Ave. Come in a build the burger of your dreams!

Whiskey Cake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VZD Restaurant & Bar - OKC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Up Down Oklahoma City

No reviews yet

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Oklahoma City's vibrant Plaza Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

Frankies OKC

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston