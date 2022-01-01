Go
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

130 S Congress Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1413 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$6.99
Our crispy pizza dough smothered with our homemade garlic sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix then topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and top with our Parmesan herb mix. Served with out homemade marinara sauce
Garden Salad$7.99
Fresh cut Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, onion and black olives.
Caesar Salad$7.99
Chicken Tenders$8.99
French Fries$3.50
Stromboli$11.99
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, touch of marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix and rolled and baked to perfection, then is smothered with our garlic sauce and more of flavorful Parmesan herb mix. Served with marinara sauce on side
Buffalo Wings
Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Mighty Meaty
Location

130 S Congress Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
