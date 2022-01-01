Go
Frankie's Downtown

Downtown Dallas' Best Sports Bar with GREAT Food! Order a Supreme Pizza. Add some Wings or go for the Frankie's Burger...cause there's something for everyone!
Scratch Kitchen Food!
Happy Hour Weekdays from 11am-7pm
and ALL DAY Tuesdays!
Brunch Weekends & Holidays 11am-3pm
#mydtdbar

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1303 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cobb Salad$13.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, Roasted Deli Turkey, Mixed Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg and Julienne Cucumber
Traditional Wings$14.00
Jumbo Wings - Traditional with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Sauce Choices: Buffalo (Medium or Hot), Sweet Thai Chili, Dry Spike, Lemon Pepper, KC Bourbon BBQ, Gochujang & Honey
Additional Celery, Sauce or Dressing +. 75 ea
Drums or Flats only +2
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch Dressing Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo-Tossed Grilled Chicken, Fresh Cilantro, Mushrooms and Red Onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
Pan-Seared, Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna (Sushi Grade), Sesame-Ginger Dressed Greens, Chopped Peanuts, Thin Cabbage Shred and Fried Wantons
NOT-Cho Typical$13.00
Fried Wonton Chips, Queso, Poblano Cream, Grilled Chicken, Corn & Black Bean Pico, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce & Green Onions.
20 oz Dr Pepper$4.00
Herbivore Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fresh Tomato and Black Olive
Loaded Queso & Chips$10.50
Three Cheese Blend, Seasoned Beef, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream with White Corn Tortilla Chips
Cup of Fresh, Housemade Salsa +3
Frankies Burger$16.00
(Frankie's Childhood Favorite!) Topped with Thin-Sliced Pastrami, Bacon, Fried Egg, Swiss, Pickles and Brown Mustard on Brioche Bun
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1303 Main Street

Dallas TX

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

