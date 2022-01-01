Go
Franklin Court Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

232 E. Franklin Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (629 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Burger$9.95
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on our Brioche bun with spicy honey mustard sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Breaded and fried chicken breast covered in marinara & with mozzarella and Served on a baguette
Cheeseburger Kids$5.75
Carolina Club$10.95
Sliced turkey, bacon, ham and American cheese on sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo on the side
Video Dan Philly$12.95
Cut from fresh NY sirloin and grilled onions, red & green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted American and Provolone cheese on a baguette
BBQ Sandwich - '53 Chevy Truck$10.95
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken our smoked in house and tossed in our special North Carolina BBQ sauce on top of coleslaw on a Brioche bun.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
Grilled or Fried Served with hand cut fries and choice of dipping sauce. Or have them tossed in your favorite sauce!
10" BYO Pizza$8.95
sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
Build Your Own Burger$9.95
Our single is 6 oz. of freshly ground Brisket on a Brioche bun that includes your choice of any of these sides: lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made bread and butter pickles, mayo, pickled jalapenos, South Carolina BBQ sauce.
Side Salad$4.95
Mini Thunderbird Salad
Spring Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Marinated Beets & Carrots.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

232 E. Franklin Street

Monroe NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

