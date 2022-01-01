Go
Consumer picView gallery

Franklin House Tavern

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

101 north market st

Schaefferstown, PA 17022

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

101 north market st, Schaefferstown PA 17022

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Funk Brewing
orange star4.6 • 717
28 S Market St Elizabethtown, PA 17022
View restaurantnext
T.J. Rockwell's American Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
800 Mount Gretna Rd Elizabethtown, PA 17022
View restaurantnext
River House Scratch Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,114
2495 e Harrisburg pike Middletown, PA 17057
View restaurantnext
Beanies
orange starNo Reviews
78 W Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
View restaurantnext
Hops and Barleys
orange starNo Reviews
9 East Main St. Middletown, PA 17057
View restaurantnext
DiMaria's NY Pizza and Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
759 E Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Schaefferstown

Sal's Pizza - Rheems
orange star4.5 • 1,731
2345 S Market St Elizabethtown, PA 17022
View restaurantnext
Funk Brewing
orange star4.6 • 717
28 S Market St Elizabethtown, PA 17022
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Schaefferstown

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Franklin House Tavern

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston