Franklin restaurants you'll love

Franklin restaurants
  • Franklin

Must-try Franklin restaurants

Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns or home fries, cheese, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream
Pick 3$7.99
Pick 3 of your favorite breakfast choices.
Pick 2$5.99
Pick 2 of your favorite breakfast choices.
More about Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
SMOKED SALMON

Main & Madison Market Cafe

100 North Main St, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.50
House-Made Croissant Dough • Plump Blueberries • Rich Cream Cheese Filling
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious
Bagel w/ Ham, Egg, Provolone$6.50
Savory Egg • Provolone Cheese • Sweet Ham • Locally-Made Wheat Bagel
More about Main & Madison Market Cafe
OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC

55 E Court St, Franklin

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC

