Franklin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Franklin restaurants
More about Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns or home fries, cheese, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream
|Pick 3
|$7.99
Pick 3 of your favorite breakfast choices.
|Pick 2
|$5.99
Pick 2 of your favorite breakfast choices.
More about Main & Madison Market Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Main & Madison Market Cafe
100 North Main St, Franklin
|Popular items
|Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
|$4.50
House-Made Croissant Dough • Plump Blueberries • Rich Cream Cheese Filling
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious
|Bagel w/ Ham, Egg, Provolone
|$6.50
Savory Egg • Provolone Cheese • Sweet Ham • Locally-Made Wheat Bagel
More about OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC
OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC
55 E Court St, Franklin