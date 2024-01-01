Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

BoJak's Bar & Grille

377 E Jefferson St., Franklin

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
American Cheeseburger$11.99
A serious burger
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin

TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
All burgers are a fresh 1/2lb. of certified Angus bee, grilled to order and garnished with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions, & mayo; Served on a toasted brioche bun
