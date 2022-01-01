Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken salad

Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled/Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken
More about Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON

Main & Madison Market Cafe

100 North Main St, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
1 lb Pecan Chicken Salad$14.00
1 lb House-Made Pecan Chicken Salad • All White Meat Chicken • Green Onions • Celery • Pecans * Signature Honey Sauce **Contains Pecans**
Chicken Salad Croissant Boxed Lunch$15.00
PICKUP SUNDAY 5/29 ONLY
House-made Croissant • Honey Pecan Chicken Salad
Boxed Lunch Includes:
Broad Ripple Chip Co. chips
Fresh Fruit
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
House-Made Chicken Salad • Croissant
More about Main & Madison Market Cafe

