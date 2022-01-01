Chicken salad in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin
|Grilled/Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken
More about Main & Madison Market Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Main & Madison Market Cafe
100 North Main St, Franklin
|1 lb Pecan Chicken Salad
|$14.00
1 lb House-Made Pecan Chicken Salad • All White Meat Chicken • Green Onions • Celery • Pecans * Signature Honey Sauce **Contains Pecans**
|Chicken Salad Croissant Boxed Lunch
|$15.00
PICKUP SUNDAY 5/29 ONLY
House-made Croissant • Honey Pecan Chicken Salad
Boxed Lunch Includes:
Broad Ripple Chip Co. chips
Fresh Fruit
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
House-Made Chicken Salad • Croissant