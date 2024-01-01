Cookies in Franklin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

BoJak's Bar & Grille

377 E Jefferson St., Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie Dough Chimichanga$6.99
Bojak's favorite. Chocolate chip cookie dough rolled up in flour tortillas and fried to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate syrup. Served with a scoop of ice cream.
More about BoJak's Bar & Grille
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Main & Madison Market Cafe - Downtown Franklin

100 North Main St, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$5.00
All-American Original • Big Enough to Share
Iced Sugar Cookie$4.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$5.00
Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious
More about Main & Madison Market Cafe - Downtown Franklin

