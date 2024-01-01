Cookies in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve cookies
More about BoJak's Bar & Grille
BoJak's Bar & Grille
377 E Jefferson St., Franklin
|Cookie Dough Chimichanga
|$6.99
Bojak's favorite. Chocolate chip cookie dough rolled up in flour tortillas and fried to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate syrup. Served with a scoop of ice cream.
More about Main & Madison Market Cafe - Downtown Franklin
SMOKED SALMON
Main & Madison Market Cafe - Downtown Franklin
100 North Main St, Franklin
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$5.00
All-American Original • Big Enough to Share
|Iced Sugar Cookie
|$4.75
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$5.00
Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious