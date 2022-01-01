Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Franklin restaurants you'll love

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Franklin

Must-try Franklin restaurants

Restaurant banner

 

Holly J's Grill

1326 Nashville Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Double Bacon cheeseburger$13.99
Fettuccini Alfredo$11.99
More about Holly J's Grill
Overtime Sports Grill image

 

Overtime Sports Grill

1326 Nashville Rd, Franklin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Chip Shot Pickle Chips$5.99
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Touch’em All$10.99
Build your own awesome appetizer by choosing four of these Pre Game Apps.
Kickin' Wings, Kickin' Fingers, Cheese Curds, Fried Mushrooms, Skins, Pickle Chips, Onion Rings, Boneless Wngs, or Corn Dogs. No doubles or substitutions please.
Chips$2.19
More about Overtime Sports Grill
Rylan's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rylan's Restaurant

709 S Main St, Franklin

Avg 4.4 (772 reviews)
More about Rylan's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Franklin

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston