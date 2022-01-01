Franklin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Franklin restaurants
More about Holly J's Grill
Holly J's Grill
1326 Nashville Road, Franklin
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
|Double Bacon cheeseburger
|$13.99
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$11.99
More about Overtime Sports Grill
Overtime Sports Grill
1326 Nashville Rd, Franklin
|Popular items
|Chip Shot Pickle Chips
|$5.99
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
|Touch’em All
|$10.99
Build your own awesome appetizer by choosing four of these Pre Game Apps.
Kickin' Wings, Kickin' Fingers, Cheese Curds, Fried Mushrooms, Skins, Pickle Chips, Onion Rings, Boneless Wngs, or Corn Dogs. No doubles or substitutions please.
|Chips
|$2.19
More about Rylan's Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rylan's Restaurant
709 S Main St, Franklin