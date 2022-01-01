Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve cheese fries

D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road

3478 Nashville Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID'S CHEESE BURGER & FRIES$6.00
More about D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road
Holly J's Grill

1326 Nashville Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili cheese fries$6.49
Fries with cheese n bacon$4.29
More about Holly J's Grill

