Chicken noodles in Franklin

Mirchi Indian Cuisine
Mirchi Indian Cuisine
14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin
|Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$14.99
Hakka Noodles, Chicken, Vegetables
Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038
Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038
3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin
|Chichen Pho' (Chicken noodle soup)
|$15.95
flavorful chicken noodle soup with lots of aromas served with thin rice noodle, chicken breast, beansprouts, basil leaves, and jalapeños