Chicken noodles in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Mirchi Indian Cuisine

14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Hakka Noodles$14.99
Hakka Noodles, Chicken, Vegetables
More about Mirchi Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038

3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chichen Pho' (Chicken noodle soup)$15.95
flavorful chicken noodle soup with lots of aromas served with thin rice noodle, chicken breast, beansprouts, basil leaves, and jalapeños
More about Bay Leaf Thai - 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038

