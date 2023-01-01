Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Consumer pic

 

Box Seats - Franklin

391 East Central Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse$8.25
More about Box Seats - Franklin
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3 Restaurant - 461 West Central St

461 West Central St, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
rich chocolate cake | whipped chocolate mousse | semi sweet chocolate ganache | espresso creme anglaise
Triple Chocolate Mousse$11.00
spiced cake with apple filling, topped with caramel apples & whipped cream
More about 3 Restaurant - 461 West Central St

