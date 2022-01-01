Curry goat in Franklin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mirchi

14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goat Curry (with bone)$16.49
Tender goat pieces/House special spices/Tomato gravy
More about Mirchi
The Curry House image

 

The Curry House

418 West Central Street, Franklin

Avg 4.4 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Curry$18.00
More about The Curry House

