Fried rice in Franklin

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room
860 W Central St,, Franklin
|Crab Fried Rice
|$38.00
dark soy glaze, bean sprouts, vegetable, bok choy, egg, lump crab, tallow, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, aioli
Mirchi Indian Cuisine
14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin
|Chilli Garlic Veg Fried Rice
|$13.99
Home style fried rice stir fried with veggies
|Egg Fried Rice
|$14.99
Home style fried rice stir fried with eggs and veggies
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.99
Home style fried rice stir fried with chicken and veggies