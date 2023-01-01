Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve fried rice

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room image

 

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

860 W Central St,, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$38.00
dark soy glaze, bean sprouts, vegetable, bok choy, egg, lump crab, tallow, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, aioli
More about GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room
Item pic

 

Mirchi Indian Cuisine

14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilli Garlic Veg Fried Rice$13.99
Home style fried rice stir fried with veggies
Egg Fried Rice$14.99
Home style fried rice stir fried with eggs and veggies
Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Home style fried rice stir fried with chicken and veggies
More about Mirchi Indian Cuisine

