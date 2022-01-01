Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Mirchi image

 

Mirchi Indian Cuisine

14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian (dry)$11.39
Cauliflower simmered in manchurian sauce
More about Mirchi Indian Cuisine
The Curry House image

 

The Curry House

418 West Central Street, Franklin

Avg 4.4 (952 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$15.00
More about The Curry House

