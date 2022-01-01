Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gulab jamun in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
Gulab Jamun
Franklin restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Mirchi
14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun
$3.99
More about Mirchi
The Curry House
418 West Central Street, Franklin
Avg 4.4
(952 reviews)
Gulab Jamun
$3.95
More about The Curry House
Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tikka
Margherita Pizza
Curry Goat
Lamb Biryani
Sauteed Spinach
Salmon
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
More near Franklin to explore
Foxboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston