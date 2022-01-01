Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3 Restaurant - 461 West Central St

461 West Central St, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fra Diavlo$29.00
braised veal, beef & pork | house-made tomato sauce with cream | mushrooms
More about 3 Restaurant - 461 West Central St
The Publick House Franklin image

 

Raillery Public House

280 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Shank$22.00
oven roasted lamb shank topped with adobo mixed spice red sauce served with mashed potatoes and veggie of the day
More about Raillery Public House
GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room image

 

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

860 W Central St,, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shank$40.00
polenta, heirloom carrots, kale, chili gremolata, pan sauce
More about GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Garden Salad

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Biryani

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston