Samosa in Franklin

Franklin restaurants that serve samosa
Mirchi
14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin
No reviews yet
Samosa (2 Pcs)
$4.49
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes/green peas
More about Mirchi
The Curry House
418 West Central Street, Franklin
Avg 4.4
(952 reviews)
Veg Samosa
$6.00
More about The Curry House
