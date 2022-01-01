Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve waffles

The Publick House Franklin image

 

Raillery Public House

280 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle Pizza$14.00
White Sauce, Southern Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Waffle Chunks, Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
Chicken N' Waffles$18.00
Cheddar & Chive Waffle, Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon Butter, Hot Honey Drizzle
More about Raillery Public House
GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room image

 

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

860 W Central St,, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$27.00
cascabel butter, rum maple, black pepper bacon, macerated
strawberry, chives
More about GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room
360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen image

 

360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen

384 Union Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$7.25
More about 360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen

