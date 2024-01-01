Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve cheesecake

Achatz Pies - Beverly Hills

17736 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$23.99
Creamy and dense handmade vanilla cheesecake on top of a butter graham cracker crust. Optional toppings include cherries, raspberries, pineapple, chocolate, caramel, mixed nuts and whipped cream.
Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake$25.99
The best of both worlds - cheesecake and pie! Our traditional vanilla bean cheesecake swirled with our signature Michigan 4-Berry filling and crumb topping mixed in!
Strawberry Topped Vanilla Bean Cheesecakes$25.99
Achatz classic Vanilla Bean Cheesecake topped with sweet strawberry topping and finished with a whipped cream edge
Serves 8
Beverly Hills Grill

31471 Southfield Rd, Beverly HIlls

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$11.00
