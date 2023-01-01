Lobsters in Franklin
Achatz Pies - Beverly Hills
17736 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills
|Lobster Pot Pie Large
|$29.99
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
|Lobster Pot Pie Small
|$14.99
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you