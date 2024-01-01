Burritos in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve burritos
More about Casa Tequila Mexican Grill
Casa Tequila Mexican Grill
549 Highlands Rd, Franklin
|Single Burrito
|$5.24
More about Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
24 Iotla Street, Franklin
|Burrito Gordo
|$12.99
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo with rice & beans inside served with melted cheese.
|5. Fried chicken burrito and french fries
|$5.74
|B. Chile relleno, bean burrito & a cheese quesadilla
|$9.75