Burritos in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve burritos

Casa Tequila Mexican Grill

549 Highlands Rd, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Burrito$5.24
More about Casa Tequila Mexican Grill
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street

24 Iotla Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Gordo$12.99
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo with rice & beans inside served with melted cheese.
5. Fried chicken burrito and french fries$5.74
B. Chile relleno, bean burrito & a cheese quesadilla$9.75
More about Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street

