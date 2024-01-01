Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chimichangas

Casa Tequila Mexican Grill

549 Highlands Rd, Franklin

TakeoutFast Pay
F. Vegetarian chimichanga$10.25
Burrito deep fried & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & beans.
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street

24 Iotla Street, Franklin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.24
(chicken or beef) served with rice, beans and guacamole sa;ad
Monster Chimichanga$14.24
Fried burrito with grilled (chicken or steak), onions bell peppers, tomato, melted cheese. Servied wit rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Seafood Chimichanga$12.99
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with crab, shrimp & scallops. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
