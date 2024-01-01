Chimichangas in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Casa Tequila Mexican Grill
Casa Tequila Mexican Grill
549 Highlands Rd, Franklin
|F. Vegetarian chimichanga
|$10.25
Burrito deep fried & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & beans.
More about Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
24 Iotla Street, Franklin
|Chimichanga
|$12.24
(chicken or beef) served with rice, beans and guacamole sa;ad
|Monster Chimichanga
|$14.24
Fried burrito with grilled (chicken or steak), onions bell peppers, tomato, melted cheese. Servied wit rice, beans and guacamole salad.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$12.99
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with crab, shrimp & scallops. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes. Served with rice and beans