Tacos in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve tacos

Casa Tequila Mexican Grill

549 Highlands Rd, Franklin

TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo (Chicken) tacos$13.99
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street

24 Iotla Street, Franklin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2. Beef taco, rice and beans$5.74
Taco Salad Chicken$8.75
Gound chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese
Pastor (Marinated Pork) tacos$13.24
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
