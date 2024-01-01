Tacos in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve tacos
Casa Tequila Mexican Grill
549 Highlands Rd, Franklin
|Pollo (Chicken) tacos
|$13.99
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
24 Iotla Street, Franklin
|2. Beef taco, rice and beans
|$5.74
|Taco Salad Chicken
|$8.75
Gound chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese
|Pastor (Marinated Pork) tacos
|$13.24
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans