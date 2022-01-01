Chicken wraps in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Benjamin's Roadhouse
Benjamin's Roadhouse
1211 Liberty St, Franklin
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.99
Marinated chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing rolled in your choice of a garlic and herb, tomato basil, or spinach wrap
More about Trails To Ales Brewery
Trails To Ales Brewery
1270 Liberty Street, Franklin
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, spring mix, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & spicy ranch.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, spring mix, tomato, red onion, provolone, cheddar, & ranch.