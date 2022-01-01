Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Benjamin's Roadhouse

1211 Liberty St, Franklin

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.99
Marinated chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing rolled in your choice of a garlic and herb, tomato basil, or spinach wrap
More about Benjamin's Roadhouse
Trails To Ales Brewery

1270 Liberty Street, Franklin

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, spring mix, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & spicy ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, spring mix, tomato, red onion, provolone, cheddar, & ranch.
More about Trails To Ales Brewery
