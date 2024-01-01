Tacos in Franklin Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zacatecas

10150 W Grand Ave, Franklin Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.00
Shell filled with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo
Kids taco$5.50
Taco Dinner$10.75
3 Tacos with rice and beans
TACO PROS - Franklin Park

2830 Mannheim Road, Franklin Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$3.74
American Style : Lettuce & Tomato
Mexican Style : Onion &Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
Pork Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
Barbacoa Taco$3.74
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato
Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping @0.25 each)
