Franklin Park restaurants you'll love

Franklin Park restaurants
Franklin Park's top cuisines

American
American
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Franklin Park restaurants

Samudhra image

 

Samudhra

3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Malai Kofta$20.00
Delicious melt in the mouth cottage cheese in a creamy, rich, mild and light sweet onion based gravy.
Masala Methi Paneer$20.00
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fenugreek leaves with a tasty cashew gravy, garlic and onion.
Kodi 65$18.00
Succulent pieces of red hot boneless chicken cooked with authentic spices.
More about Samudhra
Confectionately Yours image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Confectionately Yours

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park

Avg 4.6 (1613 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburger$14.00
We top this perfectly grilled burger with your choice of cheese served with fries
Jessica Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and savory honey mustard served with fries
Single Scoop$4.00
One scoop of our homemade ice cream
More about Confectionately Yours
Restaurant banner

 

eCake Walk Indian Bakery

3029 Franklin Park, Route 27

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about eCake Walk Indian Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Franklin Park

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

