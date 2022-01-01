Franklin Park restaurants you'll love
Franklin Park's top cuisines
Must-try Franklin Park restaurants
More about Samudhra
Samudhra
3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park
|Popular items
|Malai Kofta
|$20.00
Delicious melt in the mouth cottage cheese in a creamy, rich, mild and light sweet onion based gravy.
|Masala Methi Paneer
|$20.00
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fenugreek leaves with a tasty cashew gravy, garlic and onion.
|Kodi 65
|$18.00
Succulent pieces of red hot boneless chicken cooked with authentic spices.
More about Confectionately Yours
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Confectionately Yours
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park
|Popular items
|1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburger
|$14.00
We top this perfectly grilled burger with your choice of cheese served with fries
|Jessica Wrap
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and savory honey mustard served with fries
|Single Scoop
|$4.00
One scoop of our homemade ice cream
More about eCake Walk Indian Bakery
eCake Walk Indian Bakery
3029 Franklin Park, Route 27