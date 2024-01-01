Biryani in Franklin Park
Franklin Park restaurants that serve biryani
More about Andaaz Restaurant - 3059 NJ-27, Unit 103
Andaaz Restaurant - 3059 NJ-27, Unit 103
3059 NJ-27, Unit 103, Franklin Park
|ZAFFRAN MURGH BIRYANI
|$28.00
More about Samudhra
Samudhra
3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park
|Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani
|$30.00
An authentic recipe from Hyderabad, in which succulent bone-in goat pieces are marinated in special yakhni spices, then carefully layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot to lock the aroma
|Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani
|$26.00
An authentic recipe from Hyderabad, in which succulent bone-in chicken pieces are marinated in special yakhni spices, then carefully layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot to lock the aroma