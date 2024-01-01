Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Franklin Park

Franklin Park restaurants
Franklin Park restaurants that serve biryani

Andaaz Restaurant - 3059 NJ-27, Unit 103

3059 NJ-27, Unit 103, Franklin Park

ZAFFRAN MURGH BIRYANI$28.00
Samudhra

3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park

Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani$30.00
An authentic recipe from Hyderabad, in which succulent bone-in goat pieces are marinated in special yakhni spices, then carefully layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot to lock the aroma
Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani$26.00
An authentic recipe from Hyderabad, in which succulent bone-in chicken pieces are marinated in special yakhni spices, then carefully layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot to lock the aroma
