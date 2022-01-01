Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Franklin Park

Go
Franklin Park restaurants
Toast

Franklin Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Samudhra image

 

Samudhra

3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Wrap$14.00
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Confectionately Yours

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park

Avg 4.6 (1613 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy Honey BBQ chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, apples and shredded cheese served with fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes,onions and mayo served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy buffalo-style chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing served with fries
