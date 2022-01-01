Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Franklin Park

Franklin Park restaurants
Franklin Park restaurants that serve chili

Confectionately Yours image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Confectionately Yours

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park

Avg 4.6 (1613 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili with Cheese$7.00
More about Confectionately Yours
Main pic

 

The Rose - 3151 State Route 27, Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823

3151 Lincoln Highway, Franklin Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Vegetables in a Smoked Chili Garlic Sauce ( gravy)$18.00
a smokey flavoured fusion of dry smoked chillies and seasonal vegetables
Chicken In Smoked Chili ( Gravy)$19.00
Chicken in our Chef's special sauce
More about The Rose - 3151 State Route 27, Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823

