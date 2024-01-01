Stew in Franklin Park
Franklin Park restaurants that serve stew
More about Andaaz Restaurant - 3059 NJ-27, Unit 103
Andaaz Restaurant - 3059 NJ-27, Unit 103
3059 NJ-27, Unit 103, Franklin Park
|CHICKEN STEW, TADKA IDIYAPPAM
|$28.00
More about Confectionately Yours
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Confectionately Yours
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park
|Guinness Stew
|$29.99
tender cubes of beef with potatoes, onions, celery and carrots in a guinness brown gravy served with garlic crustini. Irish soda bread and rye bread