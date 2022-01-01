Go
Toast

Franklin Rd Restaurant

28 Franklin Rd SW

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.50
house seasoned chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, jalapeños and fresh spinach, on ciabatta bread, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonaise and served w/ housemade fries
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$10.00
Philly Cheese Steak on a Baguette, Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Rocotto Mayo, and Pepper Jack Cheese.
homemade iced tea$2.00
EMPANADAS$9.50
3 savory dough pastries filled w/ your choice of chicken, beef or vegetables, served with a hardboiled egg, shredded cabbage, salsa fresca and Franklin Rd sauce
house fries$3.50
CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES$11.50
No dry chicken here. Juicy breaded chicken tenders. Served with our homemade fries and chipotle mayo on the side.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.50
Oven Braised Pork pulled and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw
TURKEY AVOCADO BLT WRAP$9.50
fresh turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Franklin Rd sauce, and chipotle rocoto mayonnaise, wrapped w/ spinach tortilla, and home fries
TACOS$10.50
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or vegetables, topped w/ our housemade tropical sauce, pickled onions, fresh radishes, and served with house rice and a green salad
FRANKLIN CRAFT BURGER$11.50
house-seasoned ground beef burger, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese or cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with housemade fries
Location

28 Franklin Rd SW

Roanoke VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
