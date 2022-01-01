Franklin Square restaurants you'll love
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square
|Popular items
|Gyro Platter
|$20.45
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
|Small Greek Salad
|$11.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
|Gyro Pita
|$10.45
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
More about Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall
1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square
|Popular items
|Käsespätzle
|$12.00
Tasty homemade German spätzle tossed with bacon, onions & Gruyere cheese, then baked
|Buffalo chicken wings (one dozen)
|$16.00
Served mild (dry), medium (hot sauce) or hot (extra hot sauce) with bleu cheese dipping sauce & veggies. Also available: Thai sweet chili sauce & chipotle orange barbecue sauce
|Apfel strudel
|$9.00
The most famous dessert you must try – flaky pastry layers with apples, cinnamon, butter & sugar.
More about Hibachi2u
Hibachi2u
700C FRANKLIN AVENUE, FRANKLIN SQUARE
|Popular items
|Spicy Rock Shrimp
|$7.00
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$4.00
|Dumplings
|$8.00
More about Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
700A Franklin Avenue, 700a Franklin Avenue
|Popular items
|Betsy Salad
|$12.75
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, hot cherry peppers, roasted corn, gorgonzola, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
|Caesar Salad
|$9.75
Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, shaved Parmigiano, tomato, and Caesar dressing
|Bietole
|$11.25
Mixed greens, roasted red beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, roasted corn, and tomatoes with honey dijon dressing
More about Cheng Du
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Cheng Du
947 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodles (旦旦面)
|$10.95
Spice Level: 2
|Pork Fried Rice(肉炒飯)
|$10.95
Spice Level: 0, NO Spice
|Fried Pork Dumpling(6)(肉鍋貼)
|$8.95
More about Franklin Social
Franklin Social
368 Dogwood Avenue, Franklin Square