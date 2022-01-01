Franklin Square restaurants you'll love

Franklin Square restaurants
Toast
  • Franklin Square

Franklin Square's top cuisines

Italian
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Must-try Franklin Square restaurants

Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Platter$20.45
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Small Greek Salad$11.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Gyro Pita$10.45
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall image

 

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Käsespätzle$12.00
Tasty homemade German spätzle tossed with bacon, onions & Gruyere cheese, then baked
Buffalo chicken wings (one dozen)$16.00
Served mild (dry), medium (hot sauce) or hot (extra hot sauce) with bleu cheese dipping sauce & veggies. Also available: Thai sweet chili sauce & chipotle orange barbecue sauce
Apfel strudel$9.00
The most famous dessert you must try – flaky pastry layers with apples, cinnamon, butter & sugar.
Hibachi2u image

 

Hibachi2u

700C FRANKLIN AVENUE, FRANKLIN SQUARE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Rock Shrimp$7.00
Sweet Potato Roll$4.00
Dumplings$8.00
Restaurant banner

 

Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino

700A Franklin Avenue, 700a Franklin Avenue

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Betsy Salad$12.75
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, hot cherry peppers, roasted corn, gorgonzola, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad$9.75
Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, shaved Parmigiano, tomato, and Caesar dressing
Bietole$11.25
Mixed greens, roasted red beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, roasted corn, and tomatoes with honey dijon dressing
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Cheng Du

947 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square

Avg 4.1 (686 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodles (旦旦面)$10.95
Spice Level: 2
Pork Fried Rice(肉炒飯)$10.95
Spice Level: 0, NO Spice
Fried Pork Dumpling(6)(肉鍋貼)$8.95
Franklin Social image

 

Franklin Social

368 Dogwood Avenue, Franklin Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
