Buffalo wings in Franklin Square

Franklin Square restaurants
Franklin Square restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.00
served plain, mild or hot and with your choice of sauce
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo chicken wings (one dozen)$16.00
Served mild (dry), medium (hot sauce) or hot (extra hot sauce) with bleu cheese dipping sauce & veggies. Also available: Thai sweet chili sauce & chipotle orange barbecue sauce
More about Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

Map

