Buffalo wings in Franklin Square

Greek Xpress
182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
served plain, mild or hot and with your choice of sauce
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall
1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square
|Buffalo chicken wings (one dozen)
|$16.00
Served mild (dry), medium (hot sauce) or hot (extra hot sauce) with bleu cheese dipping sauce & veggies. Also available: Thai sweet chili sauce & chipotle orange barbecue sauce