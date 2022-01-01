Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Franklin Square
/
Franklin Square
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Franklin Square restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Hibachi2u
700C FRANKLIN AVENUE, FRANKLIN SQUARE
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$9.00
More about Hibachi2u
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Cheng Du
947 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square
Avg 4.1
(686 reviews)
Chicken Fried Rice (雞炒飯)
$11.95
Spice Level: 0, NO Spice
More about Cheng Du
